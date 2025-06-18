F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Reveal How Lewis Hamilton Made Them ‘Feel at Home’ on Formula One Racetrack

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are set to share the screen space in the upcoming racing film, F1. While the fans are anticipating the movie release, the actors sat down for a press conference, where they reflected on having heartfelt conversations with the real drivers, who made them feel like “home.”

Idris went on to claim that the drivers were too accommodating towards the cast and crew. Brad Pitt, too, shared that he had a great time with the drivers at the race tracks and credited them, saying that the movie wouldn’t have been possible without them.

The British native also noted that Lewis Hamilton was often on the sets, bringing joy and experience. Hamilton, who competes in Formula One for Ferrari, also acts as one of the producers on the film.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris’ experience interacting with real drivers for F1

As the actors got in talks with the entertainment outlet, the journalist from CBR went on to ask them, “Damson and Brad, you got to experience Formula One firsthand with drivers in Formula One. What was it like to interact with them? What did you learn? What questions did you get to ask?”

Idris, being the first to answer, revealed that he felt comfortable with the drivers. The actor revealed, “They were just so accommodating, really. They just really made us feel at home. I remember Carlos Sainz was the one who would always come up to the garages and say hello. He'd try and sneak into the shot as well. So he could be in a movie. He's probably going to be acting after this.”

He further added, “But they were all amazing. And Lewis, man—Lewis Hamilton was coming on set and just bringing so much joy and passion and just supporting us every step of the way, calling BS on stuff that wouldn't happen in F1. It was just a dream come true.”

As for Pitt, the actor revealed that his experience was “incredible” and called Joe’s decision to bring Hamilton on board as a producer a "smart move".

The Ocean’s Eleven actor shared, “Yeah, it was incredible. We couldn't have done this without the support of F1, the teams, the principals, and the drivers themselves. I think at first we had to go in.”

“We all went to driver meetings to try to earn their trust, let them know how much we respect the sport, how much we want to get it right, and that we want to include them. If we're ever in the way, please tell us, and we'll scram. It was so smart of Joe to bring [Lewis] in first and foremost, because that knowledge is unfathomable,” explained the movie star.

Pitt also elaborated that the cast and crew of the film would have meetings with the British driver, as he would tell all of his experiences and more.

F1: The Movie also stars Simone Ashley, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, among others. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski and opens in theaters on June 27.

