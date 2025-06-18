Kuberaa All India Box Office Prediction: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika-led looks at Rs 6 crore opening, relies on word of mouth

Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie, Kuberaa, is gearing up to hit the cinemas this weekend. The crime thriller, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is expected to open decently. Here's a look at its all-India opening day box office prediction.

Kuberaa relies heavily on word-of-mouth, targets an opening of Rs 6 crore to Rs 7.50 crore

Mounted on a production cost of Rs 130 crore, including the actor's remuneration and print and publicity expenses, Kuberaa is among the biggest box office bets of Kollywood. Looking at its buzz and awareness among the fans, the movie is expected to debut with an opening of Rs 6 crore, with a chance of hitting Rs 7.50 crore at the Indian box office. But, it all depends on how the initial word-of-mouth impacts its evening and night shows.

As of now, the star-studded film is likely to take an opening of Rs 3 crore in Tamil, Rs 2.50 crore in Telugu. The rest of India is expected to contribute around Rs 1 crore to the tally. The fate of Kuberaa depends on audience reports. If it manages to impress the audience with its realistic and gritty premise, Sekhar Kammula's project can see an upward box office trend on Saturday and Sunday.

Kuberaa needs to clock over Rs 100 crore worldwide to emerge as a success

The makers of Kuberaa have already recovered most of their investments. Reportedly, the movie raked in Rs 85 crore by signing solid non-theatrical deals. It needs a gross share of Rs 45 crore from the theatrical release to emerge as a profitable venture. For that, it will have to collect over Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Kuberaa should aim to claim the No.1 spot among the highest-grossing movies of Dhanush. For the unversed, Raayan is currently holding the top spot with a global staggering figure of Rs 150 crore gross. It will be interesting to see whether Kuberaa can challenge its box office collection or not.

