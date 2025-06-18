What Is Justin Baldoni Doing After Losing USD 400 Million Lawsuit Against It Ends With Us Co-Star Blake Lively?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*xual harassment

Justin Baldoni is turning away from the legal battle stress to spend time with his family. The It Ends With Us star stepped out for a tropical vacation with his wife and kids in Costa Rica.

The outing for the Baldoni family comes after his 400 million USD lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed on June 9.

A source close to the Jane the Virgin alum confirmed to People Magazine that “He’s enjoying a nice holiday with the family in Costa Rica.” Previously, the actor was also seen holding a surfboard at the beach.

He was filmed and the video was uploaded on social media as a tribute to him on Father’s Day. The clip was uploaded on Reddit a week after the case dismissal.

Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed

The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has been going on since December 2024, when the actress first filed a case against her co-star on the grounds of s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Weeks later, the filmmaker too filed a countercase against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion.

On June 9, the mother of four took a sign of relief after the judge dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit against her.

The judge however claimed that Baldoni and his lawyers could still keep the case against Lively going on the grounds of breach of implied contract and tortious interference with contract by June 23.

Following the lawsuit dismissal, the actress took to her Instagram to react. On her stories, the Age of Adeline star shared, "Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back.”

The mother of four further added that she is “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story."

However, Justin Baldoni thought the ruling wasn’t fair, said his attorney, Bryan Freedman.

