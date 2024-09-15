Emily In Paris Showrunner Darren Star Addresses Show’s Location Switch To Rome In Season 5; 'Expands The Universe'

Emily will no longer be in Paris in season 5! The fourth season of the show concluded with *spoiler alert* the Agence Grateau team bagging a massive client in Rome who happens to be Emily’s new charming Italian boyfriend, Eugenio Franceschini. Sylvie announces their company’s new branch opening in Rome, to be led by the one and only savvy marketing genius Emily.

When it appeared that the latter might be the only one navigating her life in Rome, the show teased Gabriel might have a similar intent.

The season four finale set the stage for the gang to conquer a new country. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Darren Star addressed this massive change and what led them to this decision. According to Star, this will open new plotlines and cultural challenges for Emily to embrace.

“I feel like it just expands the universe of the show,” she said. Star added that the decision linked to the character’s growth. Just when she gets comfortable with the culture, people, and places of Paris, she’ll be thrown into another country with new cultural dynamics, bringing uniqueness to the show.

“And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians,” she said, adding that they’ll keep the French culture intact. “It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean we’re leaving Paris,” Star added.

In the season four finale, life seemed great for Emily—she moved to a new country, found a new boyfriend, finally got rid of the Alfie-Gabriel drama, got the chance to lead Agence Grateau’s Roman branch, etc. However, there’s no way things will be smooth sailing for her!

Apart from experiencing a cultural shock, she might have to face Gabriel, who would again put her in the same spot. When the latter finally received his Michelin star, he yearned to celebrate the success with Emily. Later, he’s visibly moved after receiving a voice note from her in French, hinting that he wants to win her back, which equates to more drama!

All the seasons of Emily In Paris are streaming on Netflix.