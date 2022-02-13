EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal calls Gal Gadot a 'kind' acting partner; Reveals THIS Death on the Nile star as his crush

Ali Fazal has been making a mark with his acting skills not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood too. After starring in major international projects such as Fast and Furious 7 and Victoria and Abdul, the actor now stars in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile. The film which is based on Agatha Christie's novel by the same name stars Fazal alongside Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand and more.

Amid the whodunnit's release, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ali Fazal spoke about starring in Kenneth Branagh's film and described his experience of working alongside Gadot and more. In a quirky game, the 35-year-old actor also revealed his working equation with several cast members as he described them in a word.

While it's no surprise that Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal got along on the set of Death on the Nile from the beginning given their social media exchanges, the actor went on to gush about the Wonder Woman star as he called her "beautiful, punctual and very hardworking."

Although Fazal didn't just stop at that, the actor further also described Gadot as an acting partner and said, "She's very kind. She's also someone who in such a short span has skyrocketed to stardom, especially after playing Wonder Woman and all the other characters and being a part of DC in such a big way. But, for her to come back from there into something like this [Death on the Nile] which is a classic whodunit, classic film, she's a very giving actor."

In the same interview, Ali Fazal also named one co-star from the film on whom he has had a crush on. Speaking about Annette Bening, the actor said, "She's just beautiful. I think I had a little crush on her. We have seen her forever in the movies and I had some very interesting conversations with her." Among his other co-stars, Fazal also described his other co-stars, Russell Brand as particularly "very knowledgeable."

Ali has been appreciative of his Death on the Nile cast and crew in the past well. He had even shared a special post on Instagram crediting everyone for their hard work and hailed director Kenneth Branagh's vision for the film.

