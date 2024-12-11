EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals How Sex and The City Impacted Her Life; Says 'It Changed My Children's Life'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea Film Festival, Sarah Jessica Parker shared how Sex and the City became the most transformative role of her career. The actress, who famously played Carrie Bradshaw in the hit television series, admitted that it changed her life in more ways than one.

“It’s changed my life professionally and personally. It’s changed my children’s lives; their lives would be different if I hadn’t played this part,” she said. The Emmy winner continued, pointing out how the show positively impacted the lives of her mom, dad, and siblings as well.

Sex and the City revolves around four women with different ideologies navigating their complicated lives in New York City. Parker revealed that the show also changed her relationship with the city, which she now calls her “home.”

“It changed my relationship to the city that I love, where I live, and call home, and it changed my relationship with women across the globe,” the actress admitted. The show concluded in 2008 after six successful seasons, but its legacy is still imprinted on people’s minds, whether through its iconic dialogues, romances, or fashion statements.

Apart from Parker’s Carrie, the show’s memorable characters included Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). Over the last two decades, the fanbase of the series has only grown, leading to the creation of the spin-off show And Just Like That.

The spin-off, which was released in 2021, saw Parker, Nixon, and Davis reprise their iconic characters, though Cattrall was notably absent. However, Sara Ramirez joined the cast as a newcomer, playing the character Che Diaz, who seemed to fill the void left by Samantha. The series was well-received and is now two seasons in, with its third season set to release next year.

“It feels really big, really robust, and exciting. There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home,” Parker teased about the upcoming season during a panel discussion at the Red Sea Film Festival.