The Television Academy has announced several rule modifications for the 2024 Primetime Emmys this year with an emphasis on the short-form programming categories. The short-form animated show field has been eliminated, which is one major change.

Instead, it has been merged with the category of animated programs, resulting in two distinct tracks for shorter and longer programming. According to Marca, a drop in submissions over the previous five years prompted this decision.

The Television Academy has made major changes to the rules this year

The categories for short-form performers have also been merged, thus the actor and actress in a drama or comedy series now compete in a single category for outstanding performance in a short-form drama or comedy series. To keep up with the changing television landscape, the awards are intended to be streamlined.

What time will the 2024 76th Primetime Emmy nominations come out?

The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, July 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. Alongside Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego, Emmy Award winners Tony Hale ("Veep") and Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary") will unveil the 2024 nominees.

Abrego referred to the writers' and actors' strikes of the previous summer in a statement. He said that this year has been marked by significant challenges for the industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances, and impactful storytelling.

Abrego further added, "Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration."

Where to watch the Emmy nominees' announcement?

The Emmy website, https://www.emmys.com/nominations, will webcast the 2024 Emmy Award nominations. The Television Academy will also be live-streaming the Emmy nominations on YouTube.

