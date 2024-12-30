Father of the Bride Director Charles Shyer Passes Away at 83 After Battling a Brief Illness

Charles Shyer, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and celebrated director, was known for creating some of Hollywood's greatest movies. Shyer passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on December 27, at the age of 83.

Shyer's daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who follows in her father's footsteps as a writer and director, confirmed his death. According to her, he had been ill for a short time before his passing. His official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Following his death, Hallie Meyers-Shyer posted an old photo of her father on social media, praising him as a very original artist and dedicating his memory with love and respect. The Meyers-Shyer family expressed their profound grief over Shyer's passing, saying they deeply feel the void left by his absence. They highlighted his great and enduring legacy, which lives on through his children and five decades of remarkable work.

In a statement to Deadline, the family said: "It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father Charles Shyer’s passing. His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he’s left behind."

They acknowledged that his presence could never be replaced in their lives. "We honor the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him," they added.

Charles Shyer made significant contributions to the comedy scene in Hollywood during the 1980s, often collaborating with his ex-wife, Nancy Meyers. Together, they created memorable films such as Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, and Irreconcilable Differences. Their 1990s remake of Father of the Bride, starring Steve Martin, remains one of their most acclaimed projects and led to a successful sequel in 1995.

The duo's final screenplay collaboration was The Parent Trap in 1998, which starred Lindsay Lohan. Nancy Meyers also paid tribute to Shyer through social media posts, sharing photographs from their time together. Lohan responded with a broken heart emoji, while Julianne Moore commented, "I'm so sorry."

Charles Shyer is survived by his children: Annie, Hallie, Sophia, and Jacob.

