Maren Morris Flaunts Her ‘Queer Since Birth’ T-Shirt in an Insta Selfie After Coming Out as Bisexual; See Here

Maren Morris is part of the queer community, and she is not afraid to flaunt it! Nearly two months after she revealed that she identifies as bisexual, she donned a black "Queer Since Birth" shirt in a selfie shared to her Instagram Story on July 30.

The graphic tee featured the words written in the middle of a red and gold circle design reminiscent of a beer logo — decorated with images of stars and a soaring eagle. The singer used her downtime to film a TikTok video featuring her track Push Me Over from her upcoming 5-song EP, Intermission, playing in the background.

The clip provided a closer look at Morris' full outfit, which included light-wash jeans and blue sneakers. In the video, she playfully pokes fun at herself while attempting to dance to her new tune.

Maren Morris came out as bisexual in Pride Month

Morris came out as bisexual during the much-celebrated Pride Month in June. "Happy Pride," Morris wrote on Instagram from a show in Phoenix, Arizona. "Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+," her caption read.

The news came several months after the singer finalized her divorce from country singer Ryan Hurd. The former couple shares a 4-year-old son, Hayes.

Morris has always been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. In a June 2023 interview with Billboard, she discussed the more than 450 anti-LGBTQ+ bills being considered at various levels of the U.S. government. She spoke about the impact of these bills on southern states, saying, "I’m from Texas, I live in Tennessee, and I do love the community I have there, but these bills almost incentivize us to turn on one another."

Advertisement

More on Maren Morris

Born and raised in Arlington, Texas, Morris enjoyed singing as a child and today she happens to be a renowned country music singer. She has released six studio albums, four extended plays (EPs), 21 singles, eight charting songs, 13 music videos and much more.

Morris married her ex-husband on March 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee, and in 2020 after dating for a while. Post her divorce settlement in 2024, after she came out as bisexual, she also opened up in a chat with PEOPLE about feeling as though country stars should stand up for queer people. "I have heard the term 'Shut up and sing' more times than I can count — that’s always the cutesy little threat that they like to make," said the musician.

ALSO READ: Maren Morris Plastic Surgery: Separating Facts from Fiction