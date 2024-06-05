Pride Month: 10 LGBTQ+ Movies You Can Watch This Season

Well, the year clocks to June bringing back the much-loved pride month, to rejoice in the diversity of individual’s expression and love. To make this celebration even more special, we have curated a list of the top 10 LGBTQ+ movies that will fill your pride celebration with cozy movie nights, making this year’s pride nights even more special.

10) The Boys In the Band (2020)

The Boys In the Band is a 2020 American drama film directed by Joe Mantello, The film takes inspiration from Mart Crowley’s drama of the same name and has been adapted into a movie back in 1970. The latest movie adaption of The Boys In The Band features a cast of openly gay actors such as The Big Bang Theory star, Jim Parson.

The film is set in the backdrop of 1968 and navigates the complexities of a homosexual group as they deal with their challenges. The movie largely centers around a birthday night which was interrupted by the surprising arrival of an old friend.

9) Disclosure (2020)

Disclosure is a documentary film that delves deeper into the past depiction of transgender in Hollywood and its subsequent evolution over some time. The 2020 documentary film features a long list of transgender actors including Laverne Cox, Susan Stryker, Alexandra Billings, Jamie Clayton, Chaz Bono, Alexandra Grey, and many more.

As these trans personalities come on-screen to share their experience, the film artfully depicts the progression of trans representation and misinterpretation in Hollywood. Disclosure is an insightful film, produced and directed by Sam Feder, which is both knowledgeable and engaging, making it a must-watch for this pride month.

8) The Handmaiden (2016)

The next entry in the list comes from South Korea. Directed by Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden is a historical psychological thriller film. The film is based in Japanese-occupied Korea and features an intricate lesbian love story dynamic between Lady Izumi Hideko, portrayed by Kim Min-hee, and her handmaiden Nam Sook-hee, portrayed by Kim Tae-ri.

The film was even shortlisted and competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Apart from its explicit scenes which amazed viewers all across the globe, the film is further known for exploring dimensions of forced marriage, sexual exploitation, and the subsequent con. If you're a fan of psychological-thriller with a lesbian spice-up, then, The Handmaiden is a film that you can’t miss.

7) Crush (2022)

Crush is a coming-of-age rom-com film, directed by Sammi Cohen. The film brings a fresh version of teen comedy, making it a delightful watch amid the gloomy painful love stories surrounding the story of lesbian love. The film features a love triangle, however with the twist that the two ends of the triangle are twin sisters, who both fall for Rowan Blanchard’s character, Paige Evans.

6) Fire Island (2022)

Inspired by Pride and Prejudice, Fire Island is the 2022 romantic-comedy film, directed by Andrew Ahn. The story centrally follows the journey of a group of gay men who come together to spend their vacation on Fire Island, popular for its gay villages. The film’s lead though soon ends up in a raunchy romantic affair, as they bring the much-needed story of gay romance to the cinema.

5) Tár (2022)

Another cinematic wonder who did justice to the lesbian love story is Cate Blanchett starrer Tár. The film was released in 2022 and follows the journey of Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár. Lydia Tár, the world-famous composer-conductor, finds herself amid misconduct accusations.

The story pursues the nuances of Tár’s journey as she deals with her multiple challenges to bring her life back on track. Throughout the film, she shares a lovely relationship with her wife, Sharon Goodnow, portrayed by German actor Nina Hoss.

4) Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Well, this one should not come as a shock to many, however, it surely deserves a spot on the list. The 2023 rom-com film brings a unique angle to the story of gay love and quickly attracted massive public attention. The film follows the budding romance between two high-profile personalities, involving the American President’s son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and the spare to the British throne, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

Both the lead stars quickly won over the public with their charismatic looks and passionate depictions. The film is all one can wish for to celebrate pride month, it’s filled with both humor and romance to make it a must-watch with your friends. On May 9, 2024, the makers confirmed the sequel of the film during a Q&A session.

3) Tangerine (2015)

Tangerine is a 2015 American comedy-drama film starring Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, and James Ransone. The film revolves around the story of a transgender sex worker who finds out that their boyfriend has been cheating on them. As they grapple with the betrayal of their boyfriend, the film explores the genuine love between two trans characters. The film premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was praised for its casting of real-life trans actors.

2) Moonlight (2016)

Next on the list is the Oscar-winning gay love story featuring an all-black cast. Moonlight explores the difficulties of Chiron with his sexuality and identity over his three life phases: childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood. It details the struggles of being a gay man belonging to a minority community by shedding light on physical and emotional abuse bestowed upon them.

The film is acclaimed as one of the best films of the 21st century, sweeping 8 Oscar nominations. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture and drew much-needed attention to the harassment experienced by the people of the LGBTQ+ community in their daily lives.

1) Milk (2008)

Milk follows the inspiring journey of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, who became the first openly gay elected government official. The 2008 biographical drama film explores the flagship work of Milk, championing his advocacy for gay rights, and his subsequent assassination.

Directed by Gus Van Sant, the film went ahead to win an Oscar as it became the most sensational film back in the days to draw positive attention to the gay community. There would be nothing better than witnessing the inspiring life story of Harvey Milk, as we celebrate the true purpose of the pride month.

