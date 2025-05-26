Final Destination: Bloodlines Screening Turns Real as Major Mishap Disrupts Viewing in Argentina, Here’s What Happened

In a terrifying turn of events, the premise of Final Destination seemed to come to life when the ceiling of a cinema theater collapsed on the audience during a screening of Final Destination: Bloodlines, according to an article by Deadline.

The incident took place at Cinema Ocho in La Plata, the capital city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as reported by Argentine digital outlet Infobae. It occurred on May 19 during the 9 p.m. showing.

Around 40 people were present in theater no. 4 when its roof collapsed, reportedly in the middle of the film. Fiamma Villaverde, who attended the screening with her 11-year-old daughter and a friend, told the publication in Spanish that a very “loud noise was heard.”

She reportedly added that at first, they assumed “it was a part of the movie because we were so engrossed, but immediately after, a piece of rubble fell on me.”

She described the pieces being struck on her back, knee, shoulder, and ankle, noting that she avoided a head injury by slightly leaning over the armrests.

According to the report, Villaverde said she plans to file a complaint and has already contacted her attorney after missing several days of work due to her injuries and an X-ray diagnosis of “trauma from the blow.”

A clip recorded at the scene showed a hole in the ceiling and the floor covered in debris.

As of now, the theater has not issued a statement about the incident, but moviegoers speculate that the city's heavy rainfall may have caused the damage, according to the report.

