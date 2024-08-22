Final Emmy Predictions: Feinberg Forecast's Last Update Before Voting Closes

As the final round of Emmy voting nears its close, predictions for the 2024 awards season heat up. With voting ending at 10 p.m. PT on Monday, Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reporter's executive editor of awards coverage, has provided his final update on the likely winners.

Feinberg's forecast, based on feedback from voters, strategists, and previous award results, indicates that the top program categories remain highly competitive.

The race for Best Drama Series remains tight, with several strong contenders. FX's Shogun and Netflix's The Crown are leading the way, with both shows receiving strong support.

Meanwhile, FX's The Bear and HBO/Max's Hacks are both up for Best Comedy Series, reflecting a similar split in voter preferences. In the Best Limited or Anthology Series category, Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Ripley compete with HBO/Max's True Detective: Night Country.

Netflix appears to be gaining traction in both the variety and nonfiction categories. The streaming giant's Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer is a strong contender for Best Pre-Recorded Variety Special, while G.R.O.A.T. The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is the current Best Live Variety Special.

Furthermore, Netflix's Beckham and The Greatest Night in Pop are contenders for Best Documentary/Nonfiction Series and Best Documentary/Nonfiction Special, respectively. In the Best Hosted Nonfiction Series/Special category, Netflix's My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney is also a frontrunner.

Feinberg's forecast identifies several key categories where outcomes are uncertain. The projected top contenders for Best Drama Series include HBO/Max's Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us, with Better Call Saul and House of the Dragon also in the running. Other notable mentions are Disney+'s Andor and Showtime's Yellowjackets.

In the Best Comedy Series category, FX's The Bear is closely competing with Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, ABC's Abbott Elementary, and HBO/Max's Barry. Additional contenders include Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty and Netflix's Wednesday.

Netflix's Beef, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Amazon's Daisy Jones & the Six are among the notable entries in the Best Limited or Anthology Series race, as are FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble and Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the Best TV Movie category, Netflix's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story competes with Hulu's Prey and Fire Island, NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, and Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2.

The frontrunners for Best Variety Talk Series are CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, and Apple TV+'s The Problem With Jon Stewart. NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers is a strong contender.

In the Best Scripted Variety Series category, HBO/Max's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and NBC's Saturday Night Live are leading, along with HBO/Max's A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The nominees for Best Variety Special (Live) include Fox's The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Netflix's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Disney+'s Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, ABC's The Oscars, and CBS's The 75th Annual Tony Awards.

Netflix's John Mulaney: Baby J is a strong contender for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), as are NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love and ABC's Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter. Netflix's Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would and HBO/Max's Lizzo: Live in Concert are also in contention.

PBS's The U.S. and the Holocaust, Nat Geo's Secrets of the Elephants, HBO/Max's 100 Foot Wave, Hulu's The 1619 Project, and FX's Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur are among the top contenders for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series. Apple TV+'s Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and HBO/Max's Being Mary Tyler Moore are the front-runners in the Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special category.

