‘For People Who Are Romantics...’: Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Her Split From Ben Affleck After Two Years Of Marriage

Jennifer Lopez has opened up on her public divorce from Ben Affleck. The past year has been full of ups and downs for the duo as they navigated their way through their rocky marriage and ultimately split up after two years of marriage.

In conversation with Vanity Fair’s Interview Magazine, the Atlas actress revealed that she isn’t looking for anyone anymore. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance almost a decade after getting together for the first time.

While sitting for an interview with the media outlet, the actress shared, “For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’” In addition to her marriage disintegrating, Lopez struggled to call off her This Is Me... Now tour.

Further adding to her statements, the actress-singer revealed that she has no regrets about taking decisions that led to her living her life presently. She shared with the news portal, “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.”

ALSO READ: 'It Was So Long Ago': Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Her First American Music Awards Performance As Show Turns 50

The Marry Me star moreover stated that now that she is at peace in her life, and as she looks back, she believes that whatever happened, happened for good. She further stated that, in her opinion, it took her a lot longer to comprehend marriage and relationships.

Advertisement

Lopez claimed that from a young age, she struggled with attention-seeking, perfectionism, and the perpetual middle child syndrome, competing for the affection of her busy parents, the public, and her romantic partners.

While talking to the media outlet, the actress went on to reveal, “I love my parents, but I do see the effect of who they were and how they were raised on me.” She added, “You don’t even really know until those things start manifesting in your actual adult relationships. ‘Oh, I’m comfortable with this person ignoring me. I’m comfortable with this person treating me this way or that way.’ That, for me, has been a journey.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 after dating each other for a year.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Says She Is Aware Of 'Everything That’s Been Written And Said' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce; Reveals Mantra That Kept Her Resilient