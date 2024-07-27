'Forever Endlessly Proud': Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Offers Support To His Trans Daughter Vivian After Tech Mogul Said She Was 'Killed' By Woke Virus

Elon Musk is making headlines as recently his ex-partner Grimes came to his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson's defense after Musk made some surprising comments about her. He allegedly said that he was "tricked" into signing documents for her to undergo transgender-related medical treatment when she was 16. Read on further to know more details!

Elon Musk's ex Grimes supports his trans daughter, Vivian

Elon Musk's ex-partner Grimes, with whom Musk reportedly shares three children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus, took to X (Twitter) and shared a post backing his trans daughter. She wrote, "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian." Her comments came after Musk made some shocking comments about Wilson.

According to Page Six, Elon Musk recently told psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview that he supposedly got deceived into agreeing Vivian Jenna Wilson to undergo transgender-related medical treatment, mentioning she was "killed by the woke-mind virus."

Vivian Jenna Wilson reacts to Elon Musk's remarks about her transgender identity

After her father, Elon Musk, made comments against her, Vivian Jenna Wilson recently spoke with NBC News and denied the claims he had made previously. She said, "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything, and I would just let this go unchallenged."

Wison added, "Which I’m not going to do because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."

The outlet reported that his daughter further revealed that she had thought about speaking out about Musk’s behavior for years but felt she had to after his recent comments.



She said, "He was there, I want to say, maybe 10% of the time. That’s generous," noting that despite having half custody, "he fully was not there." She also shared that she hadn’t spoken to her father in about "four years."

According to reports, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's trans daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson, legally changed her name and gender in 2022.