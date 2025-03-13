Gene Hackman’s Death: New Heartwrenching Deets Reveal Actor’s Surviving Dogs Guided Rescuers to His Dead Body

Trigger Warning: Mention of Death.

New information is coming out about the tragic deaths of movie legend Gene Hackman, 95, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, and one of their dogs, Zinna — how the incredible role their remaining dogs played in bringing the first responders to Gene's body.

Officials found Betsy had succumbed to hantavirus, an unusual illness associated with rodent droppings, approximately a week prior to Gene's death. Gene suffered from late-stage Alzheimer's and was likely living in his house with his wife's corpse for days. They were found dead on February 26 inside their Santa Fe residence.

As per USA Today, Betsy was discovered next to a space heater and spilled pills, slumped in a bathroom, a search warrant affidavit said. Paramedics first discovered her body but could not find Gene after a 30-minute search of the house.

The turning point was when the two surviving dogs of the couple, Bear and Nikita, kept barking and guiding the first responders to the rear of the house. The team followed the dogs and discovered Gene's corpse in the mudroom.

Fire Chief Brian Moya told the outlet, "They realized (the dog) was trying to say, ‘Hey, come over here! Come over here!’"

New Mexico's chief medical examiner verified Gene's pacemaker last showed activity on February 17, indicating he died shortly after. Investigators reported evidence of rodent entry into the exterior structures of the property but considered the risk at the main house to be low.

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis spoke about the tragic double death in a video on Instagram. She said, "So this is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story in regards to this tragic passing of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman."

She said, "Caregivers need care, too. And that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

Both Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were reportedly devoted dog lovers. According to People, their surviving dogs have been sent to a local pet daycare facility after the couple tragically passed away.