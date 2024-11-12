Rumer Willis Gushes About Daughter Louetta’s Unique Style, Shares Adorable Photo: 'Literally The Coolest Person'

Rumer Willis explains why her daughter Louetta Lewis is ‘the coolest person’ she knows. In a cherished Instagram post, Willis highlighted her daughter Louetta’s unique sense of style while celebrating her 18-month birthday.

In a photo that Rumer shared on her Instagram, Louetta is seen striking a confident pose against a brown sofa with her green jacket, black-and-white checkered pants, and shiny silver boots on. In addition to a tiny black bow, she had donned her glasses upside down for a more whimsical effect.

Willis couldn't help but write a fitting caption for the post. She wrote, "Literally the coolest person I know," followed by a heart emoji. Fans concurred and commented that the toddler’s hairstyle is nothing short of remarkable. According to many, the little girl is developing into a fashion star due to her distinctive style.

While some fans gushed about her boots and bow, one fan wrote, "The wrapping on the whole cutie package is the upside-down sunglasses for me."

The actress has remained silent about her relationship with Derek Richard Thomas, who she shares Louetta with. They recently separated in August. As a response to a fan question about the couple’s relationship status, Willis confirmed the end of their relationship. Thomas and Rumer do not reside together, but he remains a supportive and loving parent to Louetta as the former couple continues to co-parent her.

Louetta has become a favorite within the family, with relatives frequently teasing Rumer to organize play dates with her daughter. Willis narrated how Louetta’s relatives make plans to go and visit her, sometimes even claiming that they are coming over to visit her directly. She told People, "They’re like, ‘We don’t really want to see you; we're just coming over to see Louetta.' I'm like, 'OK.'"

The actress also previously commented on the frontotemporal dementia diagnosis that her father Bruce Willis publicly disclosed early in 2023. In spite of his ill health, Bruce and Louetta seem to have developed a significant relationship, and Willis spoke about how much warmth and light her daughter brings to the whole clan, bringing them together.

