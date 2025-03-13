Gene Hackman-Betsy Arakawa Death: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Calls Out 'Misconception' About Caregivers, 'We Need to...'

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared her reaction to the tragic deaths of Gene Hackman and his spouse, Betsy Arakawa. Their passing hit home for her as she cares for Bruce, who is battling frontotemporal dementia.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Emma Heming Willis reflected on the situation. “So this is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story in regards to this tragic passing of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman,” she said.

She also spoke about supporting caregivers, adding, “Caregivers need care, too. And that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.”

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home earlier this month. Betsy passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare respiratory disease. Reports indicate that she died on February 11 as per Daily Mail.

Gene, who had Alzheimer’s, was reportedly unaware that his wife had died. He remained in the house for days before succumbing to cardiovascular disease, worsened by his condition. Authorities found him near the entrance of their home on February 17.

Investigators believe Gene may have been disoriented and unable to call for help. The couple's deaths have raised concerns about the challenges faced by elderly people living with dementia.

Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects language abilities. In 2023, his family announced that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Emma has been his primary caregiver, with strong support from his family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Bruce and Emma, married since 2009, also share two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Emma shed light on the challenges caregivers face, saying, “I think there’s this common misconception that caregivers, they got it figured out. They got it covered. They’re good. I don’t subscribe to that.”

Emma has been vocal about the struggles of caregiving and is set to release a memoir, The Unexpected Journey, in September, where she shares her experience of caring for Bruce. She stated that having resources and information readily available is imperative.