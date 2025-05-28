General Hospital Spoilers for May 28 Episode: Willow Faces Michael in Bold Move as Nina Reveals Her Worst Fear

Port Charles is preparing for emotional blowback as secrets long buried begin to fall apart. Family conflict hits a boiling point on General Hospital this Wednesday, May 28.

In General Hospital's May 28 spoilers, Willow makes a drastic move in the heated custody war over her kids, Wiley and Amelia. Following Michael Corinthos' surprise return home, Willow tries to reason with him.

Her appeal will fall on deaf ears. Michael, unmoving in his determination, is not willing to be swayed from his stance, paving the way for an acrimonious court battle.

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), clearly upset, questions her son when he returns. Though Michael assures her he's fine enough to have come back, Carly will worry that he's overexerting himself in the interests of protecting his loved ones.

Nina's fear, Gio's outburst, and Lois' lies

Meanwhile, Nina speaks with Maxie, sharing her increasing anxiety that Michael's presence would tip the custody hearing in his favor. While Willow finds herself increasingly aligned with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), Nina fears her bond with her grandchildren is unraveling.

At the Quartermaine mansion, things will come to a head as Brook Lynn and Dante are confronted by Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) over news of his true parentage. Despite assurances that neither of them has known the truth until now, Gio explodes in anguish, shunning their attempts to justify.

Next, Harrison Chase will come forward with his own admission that he knew Brook Lynn had a child, but not that the boy was Gio. His apology will fail to calm the turmoil now erupting around the family.

On the other hand, Lois finds herself in the hot seat. Olivia will call her out for keeping the truth from everyone for over two decades. Olivia will make it clear she would’ve handled things differently, but Lois shall defend her decisions with conviction.

As tensions rise, General Hospital guarantees an explosive episode where loyalties are switched and life-altering choices are made.

