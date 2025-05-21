General Hospital May 20 Episode Recap: Nurses' Ball Packs in Endless Surprises As Tracy is Hauled Off in Handcuffs; Find Out Why
In the General Hospital May 20 episode recap, you'll find red carpet drama, arrests, and more chaos.
The Nurses' Ball began with glamor, drama, and more than a few mouth-dropping moments in Tuesday's installment of General Hospital. Despite previous denials, Nina and Drew grudgingly reunited to co-host the red carpet, jockeying for airtime while Lucy Coe made her flashy entrance — including a llama.
In the meantime, Cody approached Lulu about the possibility that Gio is Dante's son, and Lulu assured her she is going to investigate. Tracy at the Quartermaine estate became more and more frustrated with waiting and Lucy's mercurial personality, as Olivia and Ned told her that chaos is tradition at the ball.
Things came to a head when Brook Lynn, Dante, and Chase showed up, followed by Lulu — much to Tracy's dismay. Tracy had a meltdown after being informed that Lois had gone off to visit Sonny, whom she savaged during her red carpet interview by taking over Drew's mic. Shortly afterward, Tracy was arrested by Chase for drugging someone — all of which was filmed. Although she maintained it was a setup, Drew made his displeasure known at the implication.
Sonny arrived in style with daughter Donna, fending off political queries and uncomfortable encounters with Carly, who exchanged snarky barbs with Drew. Other guests were Portia, Curtis, Trina, and Josslyn, who defended Gio's musical prowess while shading Drew.
There was a dramatic entrance as Willow, in a beautiful red dress, was seen passionately kissing Drew, unaware she was observed by a mystery man from afar. Mac announced at the PCPD that ketamine had been discovered in Tracy's car. Tracy, shocked, suspected a frame.
Meanwhile, Alexis and Ric fought over blackmailing until Kristina turned up and confronted them both. Tensions flared as Alexis dropped a bombshell: she knew Kristina had attempted to murder Ava.
Watch all-new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.
