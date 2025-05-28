The Bold and the Beautiful May 28 Episode Spoilers: Luna’s Obsession With Will Spencer Peaks As She Sends Scandalous Text

Things heat up on The Bold and the Beautiful this Wednesday, May 28, as Luna keeps pushing things in dangerous directions. Meanwhile, Hope welcomes a fresh start in her romance.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) makes a questionable and bold move in sending Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) a taunting message. The scandalous message is designed to distract his attention from Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

Defying her grandmother's stern warning, Luna feels she can provide Will with the thrill he's lacking and won't be deterred by caution.

Though Sheila is trying to keep Luna out of trouble, the younger woman is determined that she can win over Wil. She's not afraid to stir the pot to get him to pay attention. But her latest scheme is sure to blow up in her face.

Luna and Electra's epic showdown

Electra will soon find out about the flirtatious text, and things are about to get real tense. The text is bound to give Electra another reason to slam Luna in yet another typically dramatic confrontation.

Hellfire is expected to rain as Luna and Electra clash. What seems like an argument at first can quickly turn into something much more heated before Sheila intervenes and stops things from escalating. With Luna's spontaneity becoming increasingly unpredictable, Sheila becomes worried about what path her granddaughter is taking.

Hope and Carter's engagement news is out

Elsewhere, Hope and Carter seem to be enjoying every minute of their engagement. After Hope finally accepts Carter's proposal, the couple opens the door to their families by sharing the good news of their impending union.

Though Steffy is worried about their fast-paced romance, she ultimately gives in and supports Hope’s happiness with Carter. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) also gives her blessing to the couple while others join in to celebrate the couple's future.

As people wait in anticipation, rumors of an engagement party start making the rounds.

Tune in for more drama in the coming week as relationships are put to the test, and secrets are revealed in The Bold and the Beautiful.

