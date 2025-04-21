General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly’s Cover Story Help Sonny Stay Under the Radar?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, April 21, tease a gripping episode full of emotional showdowns and secret schemes. From Carly Spencer crafting a cover story to Jason Morgan pressing Sasha Gilmore Corbin for the truth, and Jenz Sidwell lobbying Alexis Davis, the drama is set to unfold on multiple fronts.

Things get fiery right away when Emma Scorpio-Drake and Josslyn Jacks engage in a heated exchange. Josslyn questions Emma’s hostility, prompting an intense confrontation that reveals the tension brewing between them.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford finds herself torn between duty and desire. Determined to take down Sidwell, Jordan tells Isaiah Gannon that their relationship must be put on hold. Although there's hope for their romance after the mission ends, Jordan is focused on completing her undercover operation without distraction.

Elsewhere, Sasha confesses to Jason that she accepted $250,000 from Sidwell and even vouched for him at Deception. Jason, alarmed by the risks, scolds her for aligning with someone so dangerous. As he pieces together the puzzle, Sidwell turns his attention to Alexis Davis and tries to convince her to hire Marco Rios—his newly revealed son. Despite being blindsided by the family connection, Alexis is pressured by Sidwell’s persuasive pitch.

Over at the Quartermaine mansion, Lucas Jones corners Marco with a crucial question: Did Marco know who Lucas was and that he lived in Port Charles? The answer may make or break their budding relationship.

Meanwhile, Carly digs in her heels about accompanying Sonny Corinthos for his heart surgery. Though Sonny worries her presence could raise suspicion, Carly reassures him with a convincing cover story that might just do the trick.

As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, Monday’s episode of General Hospital promises emotional revelations and risky maneuvers. With Carly stepping up for Sonny, Jason on high alert over Sasha, and Sidwell pulling strings behind the scenes, Port Charles is headed for a storm of epic proportions. Stay tuned to see how these plots unfold—and who gets burned.