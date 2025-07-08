General Hospital Recap, July 7 Episode: Where is Baby Daisy? Sasha Panics Amid Fireworks

The July 7 episode of General Hospital delivered tense moments, hidden secrets, and surprise confrontations as residents of Port Charles gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fireworks lit up the night sky, but explosive truths and schemes made the holiday anything but peaceful for many fan-favorite characters.

Emma and Gio talk to Sonny at Metro Court Pool

At the Metro Court pool, Emma dropped by to wish Gio a happy Fourth of July. Gio admitted he didn’t ask for the night off because he needed to keep busy and distract himself from thoughts about Sonny. Emma suggested that people can have more than one side.

When Gio wondered who Sonny really is, Emma told him to ask someone who knows him well. Nearby, Carly found Joss researching for Professor Dalton, but noticed she had been distant lately. Joss said the recent fire reminded her how fragile life is.

Joss and Vaughn’s fake fight

Joss later spotted Vaughn and remembered their kiss. She and Vaughn agreed the kiss didn’t happen and discussed their plan for him to get close to Emma through her animal rights group. To get Emma’s attention, Joss staged a fight, insulting Vaughn and storming off. Emma noticed and approached Vaughn, who brought up the campus animal group. Emma revealed she started it, and they bonded over drinks at the bar.

Gio asked Carly about Sonny’s dark side. Carly admitted that Sonny had a rough past and had done things he regretted, but said he loves his family deeply. She reminded Gio that Michael and Dante have faced the same struggle with Sonny.

Meanwhile, Anna visited Sidwell at Wyndemere, questioning him about Natalia’s death. Sidwell denied involvement and hinted that Sonny might be connected. Later, at the hospital, Anna learned that Natalia had died from a lethal mix of drugs and alcohol. Marco demanded answers about his mother’s death.

At home, Rocco asked Lulu if Britt gave birth to him. Lulu and Dante explained his surrogacy story and that Britt carried him without permission. Rocco felt betrayed and mentioned Danny found the file with his birth certificates among Brook Lynn’s things. Lulu was furious and vowed not to let Brook Lynn get away with it.

Fireworks and missing baby Daisy

As fireworks exploded, Michael, Sasha, Brook Lynn, and Cody gathered at the Q’s boathouse. Sasha heard Daisy crying and rushed to the nursery, only to discover Daisy was missing. Back at the PCPD, Sonny learned he was free to go. Laura and Sonny shared a moment under the fireworks while Sidwell and Marco hinted they weren’t done seeking answers.

Later, Lulu confronted Brook Lynn at the boathouse. She called Brook Lynn unforgivable for hurting her son and slapped her. Meanwhile, Rocco asked Jason for answers about Britt as Sasha frantically told Michael their daughter was gone.

