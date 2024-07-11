General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Block Sonny in the Custody Battle?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, July 11, reveal intense confrontations and strategic maneuvers. Ava Jerome (Maura West) plans to thwart Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Heather Webber (Alley Mills) stands firm against her release, and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds herself embroiled in a custody dispute.

In Pentonville, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) visits Heather Webber, who surprises Laura with her insistence on rejecting her own potential freedom. Heather is adamant about avoiding the chance of going off the rails again, affirming her earlier promise to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) to discourage reopening her case. Meanwhile, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) discusses a new plan with Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) to ensure Heather remains incarcerated.

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) confronts Mac Scorpio (John J. York) about his hard stance on Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), urging him to show compassion and accept Cody into the family. Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) encourages Cody to meet Mac halfway, believing Mac will eventually come around despite their current tensions.

Elsewhere, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) attempts to lift Blaze's (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) spirits, offering hope for brighter days ahead.

Ava Jerome seizes an opportunity to provoke Sonny Corinthos in front of John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington). As Sonny leaves in frustration, Ava suggests a strategy to John, possibly a restraining order, to prevent Sonny from returning and to strengthen her position in the custody battle for Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola). Sonny, seeking support, visits Alexis Davis to discuss the custody drama, hoping she will testify on his behalf if necessary.

As the battle lines are drawn, Thursday's episode of "General Hospital" promises high-stakes drama and emotional confrontations. With Ava plotting against Sonny, Heather resisting freedom, and Alexis caught in a custody struggle, viewers can expect a tumultuous day in Port Charles. Stay tuned to see how these intense storylines unfold.

