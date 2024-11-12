General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Let Danny Move In Without Consulting Alexis?

On Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) receives a confidence boost from Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst), urging him to be the father his son Danny needs. When Danny expresses a desire to live with Jason, it sets the stage for a potential rift with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) if Jason agrees without discussing it with her first.

While Danny’s enthusiasm about moving in with his dad grows, Alexis may be blindsided if Jason makes this decision alone. Meanwhile, at GH, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) await news on Lulu Spencer’s (Alexa Havins) post-op recovery. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) shares Lulu’s medical updates, and Laura, by Lulu’s bedside, tearfully urges her to keep fighting, especially after Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) sacrifice in the transplant.

Elsewhere, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is set to confront her absent class partner, Kai (Jens Austin Astrup), who hasn’t been pulling his weight. Despite her initial frustration, Trina might be softened if Kai reveals he’s dealing with family issues, setting up what could be a budding romance between them.

Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) plans to break things off with Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), but she beats him to it, making the split easier. In Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) office, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) asks Anna to pass a message to Robert. Anna, however, insists Holly should say goodbye in person if she can’t commit to a future with him. Robert faces a tough decision: leave with Holly or stay and develop his bond with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson).

With romantic entanglements, family drama, and emotional decisions, General Hospital promises a week full of twists and turns. Stay tuned as characters navigate heartfelt choices and unexpected reunions.

