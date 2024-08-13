General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Uncover the Mystery Behind Sonny’s Enemy?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Tuesday, August 13, tensions continue to rise as characters face personal challenges and lingering threats. Jason Morgan takes on a crucial task for Sonny Corinthos, while Ava Jerome’s release from jail causes ripples throughout the town.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

The episode begins with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) comforting her sister, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos), as they cope with their grief. Kristina promises Molly that Ava Jerome (Maura West) will face consequences for her actions. Meanwhile, Ava, freshly out on bail, confides in John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington), expressing fear for her life. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) fuels Ava’s anxiety when she confronts her at the Metro Court, warning that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is vengeful and won’t let her off the hook easily.

Carly also confronts John, questioning his ongoing investigation into Sonny and implying that his focus on bringing Sonny down might not sit well with the FBI. Despite Carly’s taunts, John reveals he has a new plan in motion and predicts that Sonny’s downfall is imminent.

Back at Sonny’s penthouse, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) updates Sonny on Ava’s release. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) arrives soon after, ready to support Sonny. With Sonny determined to find out who tampered with his medication, Jason points out that if Ava is telling the truth, they have another enemy to worry about. This sets the stage for Jason to dig deeper into the mystery, uncovering the identity of the person who initially altered Sonny’s medication—a task that may reveal a dangerous new adversary.

In a different part of town, Blaze aka Allison “Allie” Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) faces her own struggles. Kristina has been encouraging Blaze to join a tour, and it seems Blaze might go along with the idea, especially if it leads to a breakup. However, Blaze is aware that her mother, Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), influenced Kristina’s decision. This prompts Blaze to lash out, ultimately firing Natalia from overseeing her career and finances.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) takes some time to share old family stories with Violet Finn (Jophielle Love), providing a welcome distraction for Violet, who has been missing her father, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, Jason’s investigation could reveal dangerous truths that put Sonny in further jeopardy. With Ava’s release stirring up fear and tensions rising among the characters, General Hospital promises an intense episode full of unexpected turns. Don’t miss the unfolding mysteries and confrontations as the story develops.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events