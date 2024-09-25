General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sam Convince Carly to Betray Sonny?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, September 25, tease intense drama as Sam McCall reaches out to Carly Spencer for a favor that could change everything. Sam’s request involves Carly’s willingness to tell the truth about John "Jagger" Cates’ death, but with Sonny Corinthos in the crosshairs, Carly faces a difficult choice. Meanwhile, Jason and Lucky find themselves in a dangerous predicament that could cost them their lives.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sam tracks down Carly to ask for her help in saving Alexis Davis from a life behind bars. Carly, however, is caught in a moral dilemma—helping Sam would mean betraying Sonny, Donna Corinthos' father, and possibly incriminating herself in the process. Carly's reluctance to risk Sonny's freedom or her own safety makes Sam's plea unlikely to succeed, leaving Alexis’ fate in jeopardy.

At Pentonville, Martin Grey continues his efforts to mount a defense for Alexis, though it becomes clear that unless Alexis is willing to implicate Sonny in John Cates’ death, her options are limited. Martin warns Alexis that throwing Sonny under the bus is risky, given his mob connections, but it might be her only chance for a favorable outcome.

Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis grows curious about the burden her father, Sonny, is carrying. She questions him about Agent Cates' death, hoping to get the full story. Molly Lansing-Davis also meets with Martin, who bluntly outlines Alexis’ grim circumstances, confirming Molly’s worst fears.

In another corner of the action, Jason Morgan and Lucky Spencer find themselves in a tight spot at Jenz Sidwell’s camp. Sidwell suspects Jason and Anna Devane’s true motives and taunts them with a dangerous proposal: a card game where the loser faces death. As the plan to save Lucky goes sideways, both Jason and Anna end up as Sidwell’s prisoners, with their lives hanging in the balance.

With lives at risk and moral dilemmas mounting, the stakes are higher than ever in Port Charles. Will Sam’s plea sway Carly, and can Jason and Lucky escape Sidwell’s deadly game? Tune in to General Hospital for all the twists and turns as the drama unfolds.

