General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Save Kristina?

The General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 29, tease a day filled with high-stakes drama and emotional turmoil in Port Charles. With tension brewing in multiple storylines, viewers are in for some explosive moments.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

The episode begins on a light yet awkward note with Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) innocently asking Brook Lynn Quartermaine-Chase (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) about their plans to have a baby. The question leaves Chase and Brook Lynn visibly uncomfortable, hinting at unresolved issues.

Meanwhile, across town, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) has a tense exchange with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). When Carly inquires about Lulu, Dante snaps back with a biting remark, leaving Carly stunned. Dante’s emotional turmoil continues as he confides in Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) later in the episode.

Elsewhere, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) faces bad news delivered by John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington). In the GH promo, John’s ominous statement suggests he’s playing mind games with Kristina, echoing his past manipulations with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). The big question is whether Sonny will step in to protect his daughter from further harm.

Sonny, always the protective father, has his hands full as he’s seen in a tense exchange with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Alexis pleads with Sonny to save Kristina, hinting at a desperate situation that may require Sonny to make a significant sacrifice.

The drama continues at the Quartermaine mansion, where Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) receives a surprising phone call, adding another layer of mystery to the day. Drew also faces an awkward moment with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen), who is seen apologizing for something that remains unclear.

Advertisement

Finally, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is caught in a precarious situation by Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) as she follows up on Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) test results. Curtis’s confrontation with Portia adds another twist to an already intense day in Port Charles.

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital promises to be filled with shocking revelations and emotional confrontations. With Sonny potentially stepping up as Kristina’s savior, viewers won’t want to miss a single moment of the unfolding drama in Port Charles.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events