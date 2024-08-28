General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Collins Convince the WSB to Help Save Lulu?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 28, promise a day full of intense moments in Port Charles. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) is set to make a bold move as she seeks assistance from the WSB to save her daughter Lulu Spencer. But will the WSB cooperate?

After learning that Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) is not a liver transplant match for Lulu Spencer (last played by Emme Rylan), Laura is desperate to find Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and hopes the WSB can help locate him. However, getting their assistance won’t be easy. In Wednesday’s episode, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) confronts Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), the head of the WSB’s Port Charles division, pushing him to aid Laura’s mission. Brennan challenges her with a question: “Do you want to badger me, or do you want to save Lulu?” Despite his resistance, it seems Brennan may eventually provide the help needed.

Meanwhile, Lucky Spencer is shown in a prison cell with his friend Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson). The two appear to be planning an escape, with Lucky instructing Isaiah to wait for his signal. Where they’re headed remains a mystery.

On the other side of town, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is in for a shock. She’s seen rummaging through John “Jagger” Cates’s bag and confronting him with the question, “Who are you?” What secrets will she uncover about the mysterious FBI agent?

Additionally, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) finds his suspicions about John confirmed during a tense lunch at Bobbie’s. John hints that he’s using Kristina Corinthos-Davis’s (Kate Mansi) arrest as leverage against Sonny, but this manipulation might backfire.

Kristina, on the other hand, reaches out to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), possibly seeking support or considering a drastic move against Ava.

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital promises to be packed with drama, surprises, and high-stakes decisions. With Laura’s desperate plea, Brennan’s reluctance, and the unfolding plans of Lucky, Ava, and Sonny, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

