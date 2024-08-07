General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny’s Blood Test Results Reveal the Truth?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 7, reveal a day filled with medical emergencies, legal battles, and emotional confrontations. Key characters like Portia Robinson, Ava Jerome, and Sonny Corinthos face significant challenges that could alter their lives forever.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) advises Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) on the complexities of morality, indicating that good people can sometimes do bad things. This conversation suggests that Trina is still grappling with her feelings towards Ava Jerome (Maura West) and her loyalty to her. Meanwhile, the mention of Heather Webber (Alley Mills) stirs concerns, as Portia hopes Heather remains behind bars, though unsettling news might indicate Heather's plans for freedom.

TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) is deeply affected by the loss of his baby girl, and both Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) strive to offer him emotional support during this difficult time.

Ava Jerome faces serious charges of assault and manslaughter following Kristina Corinthos-Davis' (Kate Mansi) fall and the subsequent death of the baby. Despite Scott Baldwin's (Kin Shriner) efforts, Ava's legal troubles mount as Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) confronts her in jail, accusing her of causing the baby's death.

Donna Corinthos (Scarlett Fernandez) suffers a medical emergency, prompting Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to rush her to the hospital. Josslyn, who is reconsidering her career in medicine, confides in Carly about the tragic events surrounding Kristina and the baby.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) receives support from Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) as he shares his recent suicidal thoughts, which he was able to overcome, possibly due to a vision of his son, Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). Later, Jason rushes back to the hospital, potentially due to an urgent call from Carly regarding Donna's condition.

Lastly, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) delivers Sonny's blood test results, revealing that Sonny's medication has been tampered with, exposing Ava's scheme of substituting his pills with placebos. This revelation is poised to bring severe consequences for Ava.

The latest twists and turns in General Hospital promise to bring high-stakes drama and emotional turmoil. As Ava faces the repercussions of her actions and Sonny confronts the truth about his altered medication, viewers can expect gripping episodes ahead. Stay tuned to see how these storylines unfold and impact the lives of Portia, Trina, TJ, and others in Port Charles.

