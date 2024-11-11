George Clooney’s Support Eased Anna Kendrick’s Insecurities During Up In The Air

Anna Kendrick recently shared a story about her time filming Up in the Air with George Clooney. During an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, the Pitch Perfect star praised Clooney for his ability to make everyone feel comfortable on set, despite his superstar status.

Kendrick fondly remembered the 2009 film, where she starred alongside Clooney, Vera Farmiga, and Jason Bateman, and how Clooney's support helped ease her nervousness early in her career.

Kendrick opened up about the very first scene she shot with Clooney in Up in the Air. The two actors were standing together on a people mover, preparing to film.

As the camera was positioned far away, Clooney surprised Kendrick by sharing about his own nerves and insecurities. He said, "God, do you get nervous on the first day? I get so nervous. Do you get insecure? I get really insecure."

Kendrick, who was just starting her career in such high-profile films, immediately related. “Yes, I do, George, I do. I totally get nervous. I totally get insecure,” she recalled.

Clooney, known for his confidence and long list of successful films, continued to share his feelings, saying, “Yeah, I worry, like, did they even hire the right guy?”

Anna Kendrick later reflected on how Clooney’s comments had a lasting impact on her. At the time, she accepted his words as genuine and comforting, but it wasn’t until years later that she realized Clooney’s insecurities in that moment were likely a complete fiction.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t for years that suddenly that memory popped into my brain, and I thought, ‘No, he does not. No, he does not get nervous and he does not get insecure or worry that they’ve hired the wrong guy,’” Kendrick admitted.

However, she stated how important it was for Clooney to have said those things, regardless of whether they were true. For Kendrick, his reassurance felt like a gift.

“It was such a gift for him to say that because it felt like, ‘Oh, OK, I can bring my anxiety into the moment and someone is going to hold space for that and be cool with that,’” she said. “And it really, really set me at ease.”

Up in the Air, directed by Jason Reitman, was a significant moment in both Kendrick’s and Clooney’s careers. The film, which explored themes of isolation and personal connections, received widespread critical acclaim.

Advertisement

Clooney and Kendrick’s performances earned them both Oscar nominations. The film also garnered nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Corrects Her Security Guard’s Manners By Doing THIS As She Arrives At Chiefs Game