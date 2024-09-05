Author George R.R. Martin hinted last week to his "Not a Blog" blog readers that he will soon share his thoughts on everything that's gone wrong with House of the Dragon.

Though the day is still far off, the writer and executive producer of television at least offered his opinions regarding a certain character that is missing from the HBO adaptation and what that would signify for seasons 3 and 4.

Martin, who shares co-creator credit for House of the Dragon with showrunner/writer Ryan Condal, published a blog item titled "Beware the Butterflies" on Wednesday, but shortly thereafter, deleted it.

Even while Martin praised the episode for being well-written, well-directed, and powerfully acted, he acknowledged that Blood and Cheese's adaptation of the episode left some fans feeling let down.

The two characters, portrayed by Sam C. Wilson and Mark Stobbart on the show, are crueler in the book, he claims, citing the way that Maelor Targaryen, the third child of Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), was eliminated from House of the Dragon, eliminating a "Sofie's choice" element that was part of Martin's book Fire and Blood.

Martin wrote, "I still love the episode, and the Blood and Cheese sequence overall. Losing the 'Helaena’s Choice' beat did weaken the scene, but not to any great degree." More significantly, he details the potential "butterfly effect" on the series' future developments by using the character's loss as a springboard.

Advertisement

He adds, "Maelor is a 2-year-old toddler in Fire and Blood, but like our butterfly he has an impact on the story all out of proportion to his size." The writer highlights particular incidents from the novel. In Fire and Blood, King's Landing is taken over by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D'Arcy on House of the Dragon).



Fearing for the safety of her grandchildren, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke) assigns Ser Willis Fell to accompany Princess Jaehaera to Storm's End and Ser Rickard Thorne to convey Prince Maelor to the Hightower army that is advancing on King's Landing. As a result, a mob attacks and kills both Ser Rickard and Maelor in a taverna in an attempt to get the reward that Rhaenyra put up for Maelor's safe return.

Martin wrote, "I have no idea what Ryan has planned — if indeed he has planned anything — but given Maelor’s absence from episode 2 [in season 2], the simplest way to proceed would be just to drop him entirely, lose the bit where Alicent tries to send the kids to safety, drop Rickard Thorne or send him with Willis Fell so Jaehaera has two guards."

Advertisement

He says that it appears that Ryan is acting in this manner. It's simpler, and it might make sense in terms of spending plans and filming schedules. However, he says simpler is not better.

ALSO READ: Minecraft Movie Trailer: First Look Of Jason Momoa As Garbage Man And Jack Black’s Steve Intrigues Fans