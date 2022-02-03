Gigi Hadid GUSHES about daughter Khai; Reveals the discussions she has with her 'mom friends'

It was recently announced that Gigi Hadid is all set to turn co-host alongside Tan France for Netflix's Next in Fashion. Hadid who is already at the pinnacle of her modelling career in a recent interview with InStyle opened up about several things including her daughter Khai and what she appreciates most about her as she described her as "awesome."

While speaking about her and Zayn Malik's 2-year-old daughter Khai, Gigi went on to reveal how the little one is smart and added, "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

The 26-year-old mother further also spoke about what parenting has been like as she mentioned that she even has a group of "mom friends." Revealing what the discussions are about in her group of mommy friends, Gigi said, "We only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don't leak. One of them was like, 'Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?' I was like, 'Yeah, girl. Let's go", via InStyle.

Hadid made the headlines last year after she split from her boyfriend Zayn Malik following the singer's fallout with her mother Yolanda Hadid. Gigi's mom accused Malik of assaulting her and pressed harassment charges against him. The singer had taken to Instagram to release a statement regarding the same where he denied the accusations. After splitting up, neither Gigi nor Zayn made an official statement about their breakup. Ever since breaking up with Malik, the model hasn't posted any new photos of their daughter Khai on social media.

