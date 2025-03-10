How And Why Did Bradley Cooper Agree to Star in The Righteous Gemstone season 4? Danny McBride Reveals Details of Phone Call

The Righteous Gemstone has definitely won the hearts of its audience for all the right reasons! Now to add more spice to the show, it also stars Bradley Copper. The creator of the HBO venture, who also stars in it– Danny McBride revealed the story of getting the Guardians of the Galaxy actor onboard to star in it.

McBride spoke about this with People magazine, during the season 4 premiere event on March 5, which was held in Los Angeles. The creator told the outlet, “You know what? I would imagine that I would’ve had to persuade him.”

McBride shared that he sent the actor the script and that Cooper was quick to give him a call because he ended up liking what was “presented” to him. McBride added that interestingly, A Star Is Born actor had never watched the HBO show and he did not watch it until they were done filming it.

The show creator told the publication that Cooper did not want that to “influence” him, and this was appreciated by McBride, which according to the creator was a “good way to approach that.”

The show is about a famous televangelist's family, who find a lot of wealth and prosperity as they run a renowned mega-church and attempt to protect the massive empire that they have created.

Getting Cooper on board was an interesting addition to the show's cast which also includes a beloved group of actors– John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Walton Goggin, Skyler Gisondo, Tony Cavalero, and many more.

For the unversed, Cooper and McBride have also worked previously alongside one another in a film titled– ALoha, which also starred Emma Stone, Bill Murray, Rachel McAdams, and John Krasinski.