Gigi Hadid Reveals WHY It’s ‘Hard’ to Have Normal Dating Experience With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper but Says She’s ‘Lucky’

Gigi Hadid has opened up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper in a rare interview for Vogue’s April cover story. The supermodel shared how dating Cooper has influenced her interests, particularly in theater. “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” Hadid said.

Gigi Hadid described their relationship as "very romantic and happy” but admitted that dating a public figure comes with challenges.

She said it is difficult to have a normal dating experience and stated that even her friends who are not public figures struggle with where to go and how to meet people.

She also mentioned the added concerns of privacy and security, sharing that while one wants to believe that others will be trustworthy, there is always uncertainty.

Hadid also spoke about personal growth in a relationship. “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she said.

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve... and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

She also shares that she admires Bradley Cooper’s creativity, saying that she respects him greatly as a creative person and appreciates the encouragement and belief he gives her.

She stated that receiving support from someone she admires helps build her own confidence, adding that it motivates her to take risks, such as auditioning for roles, without fear of failure.

Hadid and Cooper were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted dining at Via Carota in New York City. Their relationship has since grown, with both spending time together along with their families. Cooper shares an 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex, Irina Shayk, while Hadid has a 4-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik.

Hadid revealed in October 2024 that Cooper was supportive of her while he was on dad duty and watching her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from home.

Hadid and Cooper are not in a hurry to get engaged. A source told PEOPLE in January that while they are serious about each other, an engagement would be a significant step. The insider mentioned that neither of them is looking to rush into anything but stated that they are very happy together.

