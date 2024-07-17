Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Uses At-Home Ultrasound To Hear Baby’s Heartbeat In New Video; Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, the star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, recently posted a joyful pregnancy update on Instagram. After revealing her pregnancy on July 9, the 32-year-old shared a heartwarming video of her baby's heartbeat. Blanchard is shown lying comfortably in bed, listening to the precious sound with an at-home fetal doppler.

With a beaming smile, she exclaims, "There it is!" She captioned the Instagram Reel: “Hearing our baby’s heartbeat with a home doppler Leave your gender predictions on my poll.”

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard encourages followers to guess the baby's gender

Blanchard asked her Instagram followers to participate in a poll to guess the gender of her baby. The excitement surrounding her pregnancy is palpable, as she involves her followers in the process.

Blanchard, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker, revealed that she is a little more than six months pregnant, with the baby due in January 2025. “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” she stated in her original YouTube announcement.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard sharing pregnancy journey

Blanchard has been open about her pregnancy, sharing details with PEOPLE and noting that she informed her parole officer right away.

Blanchard has experienced the highs and lows of newfound freedom and significant life changes since being released from prison on December 28, 2023, for her role in the murder of her abusive mother in 2015.

On July 10, she shared an Instagram photo of her growing baby bump with the caption, "Little bump showing."

Blanchard's pregnancy announcement comes amid a number of personal changes. Since her release, she has made physical changes, such as matching tattoos with Urker, as well as changes in her personal relationships. She separated from her now-estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she married while incarcerated in 2022.

Blanchard rekindled her relationship with her former fiancé Urker after announcing her separation from Anderson. The couple, who had called off their engagement in 2019, reconnected, prompting Urker to relocate from Texas to Louisiana to be closer to her. Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson in April.

