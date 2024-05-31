Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reunites With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker: Here's All About Their Relationship And Struggles

Trigger warning: This article contains references to physical abuse.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is back with her former fiancé, Ken Urker. Her mother has done this purposely; she owns up to the job of uniting them again. “It's all my fault, and I'll gladly take the blame. I wanted them back together,” Kristy told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

A love like theirs

According to Kristy, Gypsy-Rose and Ken share a unique relationship that does not appear twice in life. Notably, Ken is moving to New Orleans because Gypsy Rose lives there, and the latter cannot be any happier about it.

“Gypsy will finally get her happily ever after,” said Kristy. “Ken's moving to New Orleans to be with her soon. He found a place. Gypsy is so excited to have him closer.”

However, Kristy had already planned for Gipsy-Rose’s reunion with Ken even before the lady divorced Ryan Anderson. They made phone calls in January discussing their love lives, where they exchanged words about their feelings for each other as well as their step-dad’s love towards her marriage mate, among others.

Reconnecting as friends

Nick Viall’s podcast, The Vial Files, showed Nick Viall was hosting Gipsy-rose in January, where he intentionally sought out help from her mother’s friend afterward, who happened to call him again then further states how he missed his ex-girlfriend.

“Ken contacted me and I hadn't called him yet. Then I texted him: 'Okay, I'm ready. Whenever you want to have the conversation, I'm free.' So he called me,” explained Kristy.

These two had reconnected as friends for the first time over four years ago when she went through a divorce with Anderson. “Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship’” she clarifies.

She continues by saying that Ken had supported her during her break-up with Anderson. “Then I let myself open up to the feelings I've always had for Ken. Those feelings just don’t die,” Gypsy says.

Their journey and future together

Gypsy’s relationship with Ken started when she was incarcerated for being an accomplice in her mom’s Dee Dee Blanchard killing. He became pen pals with her after he saw HBO’s 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, which showed a film about how her mother had physically and mentally tormented her. They got engaged in 2018 but later split up, and now they have reconnected.

Ken visited Gypsy Rose from Texas to Louisiana following her release. The husky dog tattoos were done on April 1 when Ken went to see Gypsy-Rose at Sailor Bob's Tattoo Parlor in Louisiana before returning to Texas.

“For them, it was even more than their strong bond. It was very personal,” Vizier said to PEOPLE regarding these two tattoos.

The marriage that was not meant to be

Gypsy-Rose’s marriage with Ryan Anderson was difficult. Kristy told Gypsy-Rose that she was frightened by Anderson’s aggressive behavior during their arguments. “It was the second time during an argument that Gypsy went into the spare bedroom, locked the bathroom door, and entered the walk-in closet. The first time it happened, my fear was a neighbor was going to call the cops, and she was going to be charged,” said Kristy.

At a height of 4’11”, Gypsy-Rose felt threatened by Anderson’s actions, and he denied them, saying, “I'm not a controlling person," he claims to PEOPLE via phone call. "Was I mad? Yeah. Were we arguing? Yes. But it never got to the point of where it seemed dangerous.”

One serious argument later, Gypsy-Rose resolved to leave her husband, Ryan Anderson. She packed her things and moved to Cut Off, Louisiana, at her father Rod and stepmother Kristy’s home for a new beginning. She took her separation from Anderson to social media, indicating that she needed time out to find herself and heal.

Reviving an intense connection

Gypsy-Rose initially met Ken while still being held in jail for involvement in the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, her mother. He began as a pen pal after watching HBO’s movie of 2017 called Mommy Dead and Dearest. They became engaged in 2018, but they eventually broke up with each other, though they remained friends.

Before undergoing rhinoplasty and dental surgery in early April, Gypsy spent some time with Ken around Louisiana. They did basic things like dining or shopping together, or they would visit St Louis Cathedral, among other places of interest.

Peaceful love with Ken

Gypsy Rose is anxious for her fans to witness her romance with Ken in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, a new docuseries. According to Gypsy, Ken was her first mature love who did not carry any illusion with him but rather had its basis in a real connection.

For instance, when they are seen together, it appears that time stops. Kristy says, “I would say that Ken is my first love because that's when I honestly felt like a mature love. It wasn't based off of a fantasy. It was actually based on a connection that two people have for each other.”

