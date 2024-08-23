‘Had no clue…’: The Deliverance Actress Glenn Close Felt ‘Intrigued’ On Playing A White Woman Living In Black Community For First Time

Glenn Close had “no clue” how to play her character in Netflix’s horror suspense film The Deliverance but she loves a challenge. The eight-time Oscar nominee had made a pact with herself to not do repetitive characters. Speaking to PEOPLE she revealed the rule that she’s tried to hold herself to is “never to repeat myself. Just for my own sake.”

When director Lee Daniels approached Close for The Deliverance, she had “no clue of how to play” a White woman who’s lived within the Black community all her life and has only ever had Black boyfriends. Her character Alberta “has been abused and become an abuser” but found a connection with God “in a very real way.”

Despite undergoing chemotherapy treatments Alberta has a zest for life and keeps her spunky energy alive by wearing peculiar wigs and flirting with nurses. “When [Daniels] told me that there are white women like this in every Black community. I was intrigued and I wanted to do her justice,” Close recalled.

The show revolves around a dysfunctional family with single mother Ebony (Andra Day) struggling to raise her kids amidst a financial crunch and her addiction issues. She moves to a home in Indiana with her children and mother Alberta (Close), only to discover it has a demonic presence.

“A family living in a home in Indiana discover strange, demonic occurrences that convince them and the community that the house is a portal to hell,” the official synopsis reads. Speaking with PEOPLE, Day reflected on her experience working with the Fatal Attraction actress. “The way she embodied this character and the way — watching her, she's so legendary,” Day added.

She also revealed that the on-screen mother-daughter duo developed a “deeper kinship” offscreen as well. Day emphasized that they needed that love to get through some of the “anger and pain” inducing arguments on screen. “We needed that love and we absolutely have it," she added.

Weighing in on the mother-daughter dynamic, Close described their huge tension as a testament to “ultimate love” they have for one another. The dynamic is complicated because both have had their share of struggles in life.

The Deliverance is in theaters now and on Netflix on August 30.