Hailey Bieber Shares RARE Photo of Her And Justin Bieber's Son Jack Blues Amid Selena Gomez Shade Controversy

Hailey Bieber soaked up the sun with her 6-month-old, Jack Blues Bieber. The Rhode founder enjoyed the precious moments of motherhood following the celebrations of International Women’s Day.

The runway model shared snaps of herself and Baby Bieber on her Instagram account, where the little one was interested in grabbing a hat worn by his mother. The little munchkin wore a red woolen cap with a white top. Though the complete glimpse of her firstborn was not uploaded by Baldwin-Bieber, Jack’s white sleeve was visible.

With the pictures uploaded on the social media platform, the fans of Justin and Hailey gushed about Jack’s tiny hands.

One of the users wrote, “I can imagine how adorable baby Jack is,” along with heart emojis. Another follower gushed, “Those tiny hands, omg, I can't.”

Ahead of the pictures with her baby boy, Hailey Bieber had posted a throwback photo of herself flaunting the baby bump as she celebrated Women’s Day. Alongside the image uploaded on the story, the businesswoman also wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day.” She further added, “Wildest, coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber had an exciting past year as the couple welcomed their son in August 2024. While the couple has not yet revealed the face of their 6-month-old, the excited mom often shares glimpses of Jack Blues Bieber on her social media platforms.

Previously in conversation with the media portal, the Peaches singer revealed that he cannot wait to start training his son for ice hockey. When the reporter asked the musician about how soon he would start teaching the sport to his son, Bieber claimed that it is never too early to start the training.