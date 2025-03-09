Did Hailey Bieber Like TikTok Mocking Husband Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez And Her Fiancé Benny Blanco?

Hailey Bieber allegedly liked a TikTok video that poked fun at Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, according to the video’s creator.

TikTok user @courtneypresto, who goes by Courtney on the platform, shared a screenshot on March 6, claiming the model had liked her post. The original video, posted on February 14, criticized photos from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Interview Magazine shoot as per PEOPLE.

In the TikTok, Courtney wrote, “I genuinely can't decide which is the worst,” over a slideshow of images from the shoot. She captioned the post, “This is the WORST.” Nearly a month later, she claimed that Hailey had engaged with the content.

"Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok," Courtney said in the new video. “Don’t necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez.”

The TikToker suggested that Hailey’s alleged action proved the rumored tension between her and Gomez was ongoing. Courtney claimed it showed that Hailey was not being truthful when she said there was no issue between them and that everything was fine.

Gomez and Hailey have been the subject of long-standing speculation regarding their relationship. The Only Murders in the Building actress dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2010 until 2018. Just months after their final split, the singer proposed to Hailey in July 2018, and the couple got married in September of that year.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Hailey has previously shown public support for Gomez and Blanco’s relationship. In December 2023, she liked Gomez’s Instagram post announcing her engagement to the music producer. Hailey has also spoken out against the alleged feud multiple times, stating that the speculation is untrue.

In a 2023 interview with Bloomberg’s The Circuit, Hailey said, “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women, it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives.”

Hailey and Justin have been focused on their growing family. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. Gomez, on the other hand, went public with her romance with Blanco in December 2023.