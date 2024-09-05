Hannah Gutierrez-Reed To Plead Guilty To Bringing Gun Into A Bar While Awaiting New Trial For Rust Case

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is set to plead guilty to a second felony, this time for bringing a gun into a bar. We already know Hannah, the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin's ill-fated film Rust, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April after being found guilty of loading real bullets instead of dummies into the actor’s prop gun. Her dreadful mistake had killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

According to Variety, the incident occurred on October 1, 2021, at the Matador bar in Santa Fe, New Mexico, three weeks before the Rust mishap.

Gutierrez-Reed could have faced an extra 18 months in jail for the case but will instead serve supervised probation for the same duration from her home in Arizona. Her defense argued in court that the charge was an attempt to pressure her into pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaughter case, which she has denied.

Baldwin was also tried for involuntary manslaughter, but the charge against him was dropped in July after the judge found that the prosecution had withheld crucial evidence from the defense. Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers are seeking to have her manslaughter conviction thrown out on similar grounds. Their motion for a new trial in the case will take place on September 26. The defense is also requesting that she be released from prison while awaiting the outcome of the new trial.

Since his acquittal, Baldwin has thanked those who supported him and showed kindness toward his family by posting a message on social media. Jeremy Renner and Ricky Martin were among the many celebrities who sent best wishes to the actor as he celebrated the end of a years-long legal battle.

The actor, alongside his family, is now ready to turn a new leaf, as he is set to star in a TLC reality show featuring his wife and seven children. The show will document the family’s day-to-day life, much like The Kardashians.

