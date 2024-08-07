Throwback: When Zendaya Praised Tom Holland For His 'Support And Love' During Euphoria Filming

During the release of the well-acclaimed series Euphoria, Zendaya expressed her gratitude for Tom Holland, who is both a co-star and boyfriend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she could not help but acknowledge how much Holland has been supporting her. “I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she said.

Zendaya acknowledged that it took a lot to play Rue and often needed distance from the character. However, having the backing of Holland allowed her to cope with the pressures of her acting career. She further added, “This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

Regarding Zendaya’s work, Holland who starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has been very supportive. According to BuzzFeed however, he visited the set of Euphoria at least 30 times during one of its seasons. Moreover, the actor expressed interest in appearing on the show too; this was revealed by Zendaya jokingly saying they had discussed sneaking him into the background.

In addition, during episode seven of season two fans speculated seeing him in the audience. Speaking coyly about this incident to Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya said: “Who knows. The world may never know.”

Last year saw Holland and Zendaya disclose their romantic affair. Before them there was Andrew Garfield with Emma Stone as well as Tobey Maguire dating Kirsten Dunst thus; making them the third pairing of Spider-Man cast members since its creation. Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal disclosed advising against the relationship.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal told The New York Times.“Don't go there – just don't. Try not to.”

However, despite her guidance these two ended up being together as a couple. Pascal confessed that he gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma; because it can just complicate things. But they all ignored him completely.

