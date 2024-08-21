Happy Birthday Kim Cattrall: Exploring Top 10 Samantha Jones Moment As SATC Actress Turns 68

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content, reader discretion is advised.

Kim Cattrall, forever bold and radiant, celebrates her 68th birthday today. Let's toast to her timeless allure and fierce spirit that makes her fan favorite and unforgettable. For fans of S*x and the City, Cattrall's take on Samantha Jones remains a benchmark of powerful independence and glamor. As we fete her birthday, we can't help but reflect on how Samantha redefined modern womanhood with her unapologetic confidence and fabulous style.

She wasn’t just a character; she was a phenomenon. Samantha taught us about owning our desires, living unapologetically, and doing it all while radiating effortless sophistication. As Samantha famously declared, “I will not be judged by you or society.” In celebration of Kim Cattrall’s special day, let’s dive into the top 10 Samantha Jones moments that captured our hearts and made us fall in love with this iconic character all over again.

Samantha at her vengeful best

Who can forget the episode when Samantha discovered her lover, Richard, with another woman? In a bold act of revenge, she covered New York City with pictures of him labelled “liar” and “cheater.” When confronted by the NYPD, she unapologetically explained her actions blaming her lover to be unfaithful. It was Samantha at her vengeful best: raw, real, and utterly unashamed because she in her true fashion has no space to tolerate dishonesty.

Advertisement

Samantha's rules, Samantha's game

Commitment was never a done deal in Samantha Jones' world. Logically, therefore, when a married man she was dating decided to leave his wife for her, the perfect reaction from Samantha was, "Who is this?" More importantly, it worked to remind viewers that, no matter what, Samantha was always in control when it came to her relationships and never really allowed anyone to make decisions for her.

ALSO READ: Taylor Lautner, Wife Tay Dance And Flaunt Friendship Bracelets At Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Show; SEE Here

Turning the tables on mansplaining

Samantha Jones was never one to hold back, especially on personal topics. One of her most memorable moments occurred when a date tried to lecture her on how to handle an intimate act. Samantha’s response was nothing short of legendary, she cut through the tension with a blend of wit and empowerment. She pointed out that it’s always easier for someone to offer advice without truly understanding the experience or being in someone else’s shoes.

Advertisement

With her signature style, Samantha turned an awkward moment into a memorable lesson, to prove again that nobody does it quite like her.

Samantha is her own biggest fan

Samantha Jones was the ultimate girlboss before the term even existed. In season four, she decided to do a nude photoshoot, no reason, no validation needed. It was pure, unapologetic self-love at its finest. Samantha didn’t just own the room; she owned her life, reminding us all that the most powerful approval you can get is the one you give yourself. Although the storyline somehow also served to highlight her craving for external validation, the real takeaway definitely becomes Samantha’s unapologetic celebration of her own body.

Luxury, status, and a little bit of deceit

Samantha's pursuit of the perfect Hermès Birkin bag was practically a masterclass in high-stakes shopping. One of its most memorable episodes involves her persuading a sales assistant that a red Birkin was for her client Lucy Liu, in the hope that this would fast-track her purchase. But, as that bag and an irate Hermès representative walked out of her life, so did Liu. Yet, this fiasco brought about one of the most iconic lines in S*x and the City history: "It's not a bag. It's a Birkin." Her unrelenting pursuit of luxury and knack for turning what seemed to be a simple fashion mission into a legendary moment very much explains Samantha's unapologetic glamor and determination.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Are Drake’s Parents? All About Sandi And Dennis Graham

Even in the valley, you can't outshine New York glam

Decades before there were influencers leading the charge, Samantha and Carrie winged their way to Los Angeles, being an ultimate trendsetter. Done up in a fake gold Fendi pochette and Louis Vuitton visor, Samantha proved that her iconic New York style was unstoppable, no matter the setting. "Even in the Valley, you can't outshine New York glam," she seemed to say with every step.

Samantha in her most spirited self

It was over brunch that Samantha dropped one of her most memorable lines: "I'm a try-sexual… I'll try anything once!" There is the spirits-high Samantha, forever adventurous, out to explore new horizons, never shying away from pushing boundaries, whether in romance or life.

Owning herself like a pro

When Carrie caught her in the most compromising position with a UPS man, the response from Samantha was worth its weight in gold: "I will not be judged by you or society." This succinctly captured her essence, unapologetically refusing to let anyone’s standards dictate her choices, embodying her fierce independence.

Samantha being a girl’s girl

Samantha's loyalty to her friends was as fierce as her fashion sense. When Carrie was nervous about making her runway debut, Samantha offered her classic brand of encouragement: "Honey, you're a model." It was such a small moment, but one that really drove home just how much Samantha believed in the power of confidence and a killer outfit.

Advertisement

Girlbossing Even in Vulnerability

One of the most emotional moments of the whole S*x and the City series is the diagnosis of breast cancer for Samantha Jones. During The Breast Cancer Summit, she mounted the stage very honestly and declared, “Oh f*** it, she’s me… and if any of you are having hot flashes like I am you deserve a f**** medal. Bad enough I had to lose my hair now I have my face running down my couture,” sparking a wave of empowerment among breast cancer survivors in the audience, and epitomizing the essence of true star power and courageous grace.

As we celebrate Kim Cattrall's 68th birthday, we can't help but be thankful that she brought Samantha Jones into our lives. Here's to the lady who taught us to be outrageous, unapologetic, and fiercely independent. Here's to Kim Cattrall! May her day be as fabulous as the character she played so vigorously.

ALSO READ: Sony CEO Praises Blake Lively For Advancing Discussion About Domestic Violence Amid It Ends With Us Promotions