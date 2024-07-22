Will Kim Cattrall Not Return For And Just Like That Season 3? Here’s What Actress Says

Kim Cattrall revealed that she would not reprise her role of Samatha Jones in the upcoming season of And Just Like That. Taking to her X account, the actress confirmed that she would not be returning to the show for season 3. Elle magazine made statements about the potential return of the actress in the show and wrote, “It looks like #KimCattrall (a.k.a. Samantha Jones) will be back for And Just Like That...season 3 after all!”

Responding to the claims by the media portal, Cattrall retweeted the article, and the actress wrote, "Aw, that’s so kind. But I’m not.” The Sex and the City star, in her interview with Today in 2023, also clarified that she would not be returning in the third season.

What did Kim Cattrall say about her return to the upcoming season of And Just Like That?

Since the actress’ cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That, rumors have been making the rounds that the Hollywood star would also make an appearance in the third season. Cattrall, in conversation with Hoda and Jenna on the Today Show, clarified that she has no plans of returning to the show. However, speaking fondly of her character, the actress shared, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years.”

She further added, “I get very emotionally attached to and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her." In the past years, Cattrall has denied any kind of collaboration with the Sex and the City franchise, reportedly due to the tension between the cast members. Meanwhile, the actress is closely connected to one of her most iconic characters, Samantha Jones.

Samantha Jones’ presence in the two seasons of And Just Like That

Speaking of her character, Cattrall went into the details of the character arc that was presented to Samantha in the first two seasons of And Just Like That. The actress shared, "Samantha is present in season 1 and more so in season 2 via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex and the City] to add the face to the text.”

She continued, "And it's a really opportune moment in the story—a consequential event happening in Carrie's life—that Samantha rings, and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I'm glad that we could manage it, work it out, and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise."

The filming of And Just Like That has begun in New York. The creators will soon release more information about the show.

