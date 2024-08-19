Happy Birthday Manny Jacinto: Exploring His Top 10 Movie And TV Roles As Actor Turns 37

Manny Jacinto, the Filipino-American actor has turned 37. While he regained his popularity among his fans and earned millions of new ones after starring in the Disney series, Star Wars: The Acolyte, he has been in the industry for a long time honing his skills. Previously, he has worked on many massive movies and TV shows and contributed his acting prowess in small and big roles. He first rose to fame after featuring in NBC’s The Good Place.

Post that, he took up many roles in different genres like horror, comedy, romance, and sci-fi and showed his versatility. Now, on his birthday, to celebrate Manny’s career graph so far, let’s take a look at his top 10 movie and TV roles.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Manny Jacinto’s probably one of the best performances to date is in Star Wars: The Acolyte. In the Disney series, he plays a villainous character, Qimir. His character is not introduced as the villain at first and it comes with a non-threatening twist which can leave the viewers alarmed. Even behind a mask, he doesn’t disappoint the audience with his darkness. He deserves his newfound popularity as the leading star in the series. It also features a stellar star cast, including Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-Jae, and others.

The Good Place

The Good Place is a series that follows a young woman who dies and gets sent to a heaven version of the afterlife instead of hell due to mistaken identity. Kristen Bell plays the character. However, Jacinto portrays a funny character Jason who dies while carrying out a robbery mission. Even though he was bad while alive, Manny wins hearts with his endearing performance.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole Kidman’s directorial, Regina Hall starrer Nine Perfect Strangers sees Manny Jacinto in a different light. He plays a former paramedic who helps to save Masha’s life. As Yao, Manny portrays a calmer role and proves his versatility. It can be streamed on Hulu.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick featuring Tom Cruise could have been Manny Jacinto’s one of the big breaks in his career. He was supposed to play an important lead character. However, his lines were cut and his screen time was limited. This had left his fans disheartened and Manny had talked about it. He knew that the makers were going in a different direction even when he was shooting his scenes, nevertheless, he was too excited to see Tom.

I Want You Back

Charlie Day and Gina Rodriguez leading I Want You Back is a rom-com movie, where Manny Jacinto plays a new love interest to Gina’s character Emma. He works as a middle school drama teacher and lover of the arts. It was more of a serious role and despite his limited timing onscreen, it left an impact on the audience.

The Romeo Section

The Romeo Section is a psychological spy drama where, Jacinto portrayed a complex character, Wing Lei. He is ambitious but has a morally questionable aspect to his character. Manny proved that he can easily pull off a role that stands on good and bad at the same time. His stoic performance captured a lot of attention from the audience.

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Manny Jacinto has appeared in a few horror dramas, one of them that deserves to be on this list is the Netflix show, Brand New Cherry Flavor. He plays Code, Lisa’s ex-boyfriend who is always there to stay beside her when things get rough. Jacinto’s portrayal is one of the best parts of the show.

Bad Times at the El Royale

Another horror thriller and Manny Jacinto showcased one of his best performances in it. The storyline revolves around six strangers who find themselves in a creepy situation at the El Royale hotel. Manny plays a small role but effective as Waring “Wade” Espiritu. It stars an ensemble cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, and others.

The Good Doctor

In a remake of the South Korean series with the same, The Good Doctor, Jacinto plays a guest role in one of the episodes. He portrays Bobby Ato, a champion gamer who has to give up his career because of his cancer diagnosis. He will boost up the lead character Shaun in a lot of ways and in the process, Jacinto as an actor has won many hearts.

Cora Bora

Manny Jacinto is featured in the comedy-drama Cora Bora, as Tom a potential love interest of the lead character Cora. Tom is an easy-going friend to Cora who is a messy open relationship. Even though it felt Jacinto’s character wasn’t well written, his cute presence and endearing performance made him a great addition to the cast.

So, these are Manny Jacinto’s top 10 performances. Let us know if you have watched any of them. Happy Birthday, Jacinto!

