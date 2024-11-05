"This is so sweet and wonderful": Drew Barrymore on Her and Adam Sandler’s Daughters Watching 50 First Dates

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s close friendship has extended to their children, who recently shared a special movie night featuring their parents' beloved film, 50 First Dates. Barrymore, 49, shared the heartwarming story on The Drew Barrymore Show, describing how her daughter and Sandler’s daughter watched the classic romantic comedy, expressing pure joy and affection for the movie their parents starred in.

On the November 4 episode of her show, Barrymore told guests Emily Osment and Montana Jordan about the sweet moment between their children. “My daughter and Adam’s daughter were watching 50 First Dates at my house the other night,” Barrymore recalled. “I was like, ‘Why are you guys watching this? Don’t you get enough of me and your dad?’” Yet, as she watched them, Barrymore noted how happy they seemed, describing the experience as “so sweet and wonderful.”

Though Barrymore didn’t specify which daughters watched the movie, she shares two daughters—Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10—with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Sandler, 58, shares two daughters, Sunny, 16, and Sadie, 18, with his wife, Jackie. The heartfelt moment touched Osment, who had recently watched 50 First Dates herself for the first time, and she commented on how comforting it must be for Barrymore to see her children enjoying her work.

50 First Dates, directed by Peter Segal, follows Lucy (Barrymore), an art teacher who suffers from anterograde amnesia after a car accident, leading her to forget each day’s events. Sandler plays Henry, a marine veterinarian determined to win her love despite the daily reset. The film’s charm and its unique love story have made it a fan favorite.

In a past episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore revealed surprising details about the film’s original ending. Initially conceived as a Seattle-based drama, the original story concluded with Lucy telling Henry to move on and live his life without her. However, the film’s more hopeful final cut, where Henry lovingly reminds Lucy of their life together each morning, became one of the film’s most memorable and uplifting elements.

Barrymore and Sandler’s children enjoying 50 First Dates together is a testament to the lasting impact of the actors’ on-screen chemistry and their off-screen friendship. The iconic duo, who have starred together in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended, continue to captivate fans, both old and new, with their timeless movies and the bond they’ve maintained through the years.

