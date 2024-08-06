‘Harming The Entire Family’: Brad Pitt Source Blasts Angelina Jolie's 'Never-Ending Attacks' In Winery Dispute

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle over their former French winery, Château Miraval, has escalated. Since February 2022, their attorneys have been embroiled in a bitter battle over the estate they once shared. The most recent twist stems from Jolie's latest court filing, which elicited strong reactions from a source close to Pitt as per PEOPLE.

Angelina Jolie's attorneys have filed new documents accusing Brad Pitt of attempting to use a revised non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to silence her about alleged abuse and cover-ups.

The filing also supports a motion to compel Pitt to disclose personal communications. Jolie's legal team claims Pitt's actions are part of a larger effort to suppress her side of the story.

A source close to Brad Pitt reacted strongly to these allegations. "This was a simple business dispute," a source stated, "but sadly, this legal attack is just the latest example of them harming the entire family by making it personal."

The source criticized Jolie's motion as "wide-ranging and intrusive," implying that it is intended to distract from the fact that Jolie requested an NDA regarding their divorce.

Brad Pitt's legal team has defended his position, claiming that Jolie's motion is an attempt to divert attention. "The other side is desperately and repeatedly trying to do anything to distract from the fact that it was her — and not Brad — who requested an NDA about the divorce," the source explained.

Pitt's attorneys claim that Jolie breached their agreement by selling her stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, depriving their children of their inheritance.

Pitt originally sued Jolie in 2022, claiming that her sale of the winery stake violated their previous agreement, which required mutual approval for such transactions. This lawsuit is a continuation of the couple's ongoing conflict, which has included disagreements over custody of their six children.

Jolie's attorneys have responded to these arguments by claiming that Pitt's demands for an NDA to conceal his alleged criminal conduct are unacceptable. "Brad Pitt's insistence on an NDA to cover up his criminal conduct is unconscionable," a source close to Jolie said.

"No abuse survivor should be coerced and forced into silence." According to the source, Jolie did not press charges, left Pitt with all of their properties, and initially tried to sell the business to him.

Jolie's legal team claims Pitt's lawsuit and subsequent actions are punitive and retaliatory. They allege that Pitt's efforts to enforce confidentiality agreements are intended to punish Jolie for refusing to remain silent.

On July 15, Pitt's legal team requested that Jolie's motion concerning her ex-husband's private communications be rejected. They claimed that Jolie was seeking to obtain communications about sensitive matters like the therapy he willingly participated in following the 2016 family flight that ultimately resulted in their divorce.

