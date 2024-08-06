Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Are Officially Divorced, Three Months Post-Filing; He Will Not Pay Any Amount To His Ex-Wife

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s divorce has been finalized nearly three months after he first filed for it. Cyrus, 62, cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct in his May divorce filing from Firerose, who is 36 years old.

Cyrus sought an annulment based on fraud at the time of filing. On August 5, as per People, his attorneys announced that the couple had reached a settlement agreement on August 2.

According to the attorneys, both parties agreed last Friday to mediate their seven-month marriage, and the court officially declared the union dissolved by Saturday morning after mediation. They said Billy Ray Cyrus was relieved to have the matter behind him and added that Firerose changed her last name from Hodges to Cyrus about two weeks before mediation—something Cyrus believes bolsters his claim she married him for his last name.

In a statement to People from Cyrus, he expressed relief over reaching a settlement, saying he could finally breathe easy again. He called it a sad ending due to matters of the heart and blind love. A source close to Firerose told the aforementioned outlet that she filed for the name change right after they wed and not recently, as suggested by others, insisting she walked away without wanting any financial gain in order to end their tumultuous relationship.

Cyrus married Firerose in October 2023, and it was followed by accusations of abuse during their split. In June, Firerorse accused him of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, while shortly after, Cyrus rebuked her claims, asserting that he did get angry with her and that only verbal abuse occurred between them. However, the court documents also added, "It is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the defendant, but physically abused by the defendant."

He also said she attempted isolating him from his family, while she claimed Cyrus had strict rules for systematic isolation. In July, the court granted an emergency motion to freeze the use of his credit cards after she allegedly spent $96K.

An audio recording obtained by the outlet on July 24 featured Cyrus berating Firerose over being late for an event. Throughout the conversation, he used harsh language against her.

Amid the audio leak, Firerose posted on her Instagram about healing books, thanking people for their support, and encouraging others to seek resources for help and healing.

