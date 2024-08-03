Is Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son Pax Still In Hospital? Insider Shares UPDATE Days After Bike Crash

Pax Jolie Pitt, who was involved in a motorcycle crash a few days ago, is still hospitalized with his mother, Angelina Jolie, by his side. A source close to the Hollywood actress revealed to the media that the 20-year-old is in the recovery process.

Pax was involved in a motorcycle crash in the city of Los Angeles. The young adult injured his hips and head in the accident that took place on July 29. According to reports by the Los Angeles Police Department, Jolie’s son was not wearing a helmet and rammed into a car near Felix Boulevard on Monday.

According to multiple media reports, Pax suffered a brain bleed. When the paramedics arrived at the spot of the accident, they claimed that the son of the former Hollywood couple was lying cold and had regained consciousness while on his way to the hospital. Apart from the accident that took place on Monday, Pax had been involved in previous bike accidents too, and has never been snapped wearing a helmet.

While talking to the media, an insider claimed that Pax’s friends were worried for him after the crash. A source revealed, “His friends are concerned about him.” They further added, “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.” Another source revealed to the news portal, “He has had a string of car crashes. It’s not great. Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him.”

Angelina Jolie shares her kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. After separating from Jolie, the Oceans actor is not allowed to meet his eldest son, but visitations are allowed for the other kids. Speaking about Jolie’s bond with his kids, the actress is a doting mother to all her children, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the actress has also worked with Pax and her eldest son, Maddox, on her upcoming movie, Without Blood. While the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress took the director’s chair for her new film, Pax and Maddox worked as crew members on the sets. According to the representatives of Brad Pitt, he has not yet contacted his son since the accident.

