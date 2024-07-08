Harry Potter: What Does Billy Weasley Do For A Living? Explained

In the Harry Potter series, Bill Weasley is a member of a family with seven children; he can be considered the most successful among his siblings - at least until Ron becomes a war hero and opens their funny shop. His role in the Order of the Phoenix series however is crucial even though he appears only a limited number of times in both books and films.

Indeed it was a turning point for Deathly Hallow when his wedding with Fleur Delacour happened. In addition, although Bill helps out during the Battle of Astronomy Tower, Fenrir Greyback attacks him thereby turning him into a half werewolf. During Deathly Hallows, after escaping from Death Eaters, Harry Potter seeks refuge at Shell Cottage, which is Bill and Fleur’s home.

Hogwarts years and a questionable career choice

Like all Weasleys, Bill attended Hogwarts and was placed in Gryffindor house. He was an excellent student who became Prefect in his fifth year and Head Boy in his seventh year. Most people see him as a great man. However, some fans have given a second thought to this notion based on what they consider as misplacement career-wise.

Bill chose one controversial profession after completing his education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry; one can take different paths like becoming an auror or healer or even working for the Ministry of Magic among others within the magical world.

Yet he decided to work as Gringotts Curse-Breaker instead of these positions or any other ones. This move has attracted criticism due to concerns about diversity and insensitivity towards issues such as racism or colonialism depicted by J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise.

What Is Bill Weasley's actual job?

In Egypt, while working for Gringotts Wizarding Bank, Bill is known to be a Curse-Breaker in the series. It is only when Harry gets to learn about him that he is already employed in the given capacity. During the summer before Harry’s third year, they go to Egypt together as a family to visit him. His work entails breaking curses on Egyptian tombs and although it seems thrilling, it does raise some questions of ethics.

Bill requests for a desk job in England when Voldemort returns and he agrees reluctantly. It is during this period that he meets his future wife Fleur Delacour. After Hogwarts Battle, Bill probably returned to being a Curse-Breaker considering his deep-seated passion for this trade.

Bill Weasley's job and the problem of colonialism

Many Potterheads did not really give much thought to Bill's job when they first read about it but looking back, being a Curse-Breaker for an English bank in Egypt seems like the wrong career path for him. Meaning, Gringotts benefit by taking advantage of Egyptian tombs, thus maximizing their archaeological or cultural value.

Importantly, while Bill works there; it is not just any institution dedicated to honoring Egyptian culture or engaged in academic research; instead this is a greedy banking conglomerate.

The legacy of British imperialism

Great Britain has colonized many cultures such as various African and South Asian territories throughout its history. Pieces from these regions were often taken back home and are still visible at different museums around the United Kingdom to date.

Countries such as Egypt have demanded that these artifacts be returned because they claim that their presence within European museums denies the violent pasts associated with colonialism.

This perpetual conflict exemplifies moral problems within Bill's profession; through working with Gringotts Bank, Bill perpetuates imperialism by desecrating graves for personal gains or those favoring institutions.

A possible redemption arc

The situation is tricky by the fact that Bill has other career choices. His excellence in class could have made him a great many other things in the wizarding world. But he chose to engage with excitement in robbing graves without moral dilemmas.

However, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bill mentions that his main concern for his job is bringing home treasure. On the contrary, in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Ron makes it known that Bill’s work involves cursed tombs which can harm muggles. Perhaps this means that Bill's job also offers protection.

The future of Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter Universe

This presents a possible redemption arc for Bill Weasley as seen in an upcoming HBO Harry Potter TV series. The series could provide more insight on his job thus showing how he comes to terms with its negative effects and opts out of it.

This will ensure he remains a well-loved character even as matters like colonialism and imperialism are discussed. The Harry Potter Universe has very complex characters who depict different societal issues that need to be addressed critically through subsequent adaptations.

