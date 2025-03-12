Meghan Markle 'Lied' About Prince Harry and 'Her Childhood'? Former Fan of Duchess Questions Authenticity of Netflix Series

Meghan Markle has found herself in hot waters recently because of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. While the show has been the talk of the town since its release, with ratings of 2.8 and 36% on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes respectively, it is clear that a lot of that attention has been negative.

This week a fan of the Duchess of Sussex joined many in their criticism of the series. Canadian Comedian Katherine Ryan, who's been vocal about her support for Markle in the past, spoke out about how the Netflix production felt too "manicured". She revealed her opinions on her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything.

She said, "I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle...though she is very Hollywood, even for me, and I don’t like that in people." Calling into question just how much of what the Duchess has shared with the world is actually the truth. She added, "I see now, and maybe it’s just the projects she’s choosing, it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don’t add up."

Ryan was quick to point out that in previous interviews Meghan Markle said that she used to eat "farm fresh" food but on the show, she contradicted herself by claiming to eat "TV dinners growing up." The comedian continued, "Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced."

Markle's half-brother has recently also questioned his sister's story, going as far as to call it "Malarkey," during a chat with TalkTV.

Katherine made it clear though, that while she's not onboard Meghan's series, she still doesn't think that the Suits alum is a "bad person." Rather the comedian thinks that "she wants the hundred million dollar deal and she likes the fact that she’s married to a prince, of course."